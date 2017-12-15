N.E.R.D: 'Lifting You' feat. Ed Sheeran Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Ed Sheeran is one of the many artists featured on N.E.R.D‘s new album!

The 26-year-old British entertainer teamed up with the hip hop artists for the hot new song “Lifting You” – and you can listen to it here!

Ed‘s new song is featured on N.E.R.D‘s new album No_One Ever Really Dies – which was released earlier tonight.

