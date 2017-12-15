Top Stories
Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Halle Berry &amp; Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Halle Berry & Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 12:05 am

N.E.R.D: 'Lifting You' feat. Ed Sheeran Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

N.E.R.D: 'Lifting You' feat. Ed Sheeran Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Ed Sheeran is one of the many artists featured on N.E.R.D‘s new album!

The 26-year-old British entertainer teamed up with the hip hop artists for the hot new song “Lifting You” – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Sheeran

Ed‘s new song is featured on N.E.R.D‘s new album No_One Ever Really Dies – which was released earlier tonight.

You can download Ed and N.E.R.D‘s new song off if iTunes here.

Listen to “Lifting You” below!

Check out the lyrics for the new song inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, First Listen, Lyrics, Music, N.E.R.D

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr