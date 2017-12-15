N.E.R.D: 'No_One Ever Really Dies' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

N.E.R.D is back with new album!

The guys – Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley – just dropped new album No_One Ever Really Dies!

This is the group’s first album since they released Nothing back in 2010.

Back in November, N.E.R.D released their first single off of the album “Lemon” featuring Rihanna.



N.E.R.D‘s new album features tons of other collaborations including songs with Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, and Gucci Mane.

You can download N.E.R.D‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to No_One Ever Dies below!