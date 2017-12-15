Top Stories
Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Halle Berry & Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

N.E.R.D: 'No_One Ever Really Dies' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

N.E.R.D: 'No_One Ever Really Dies' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

N.E.R.D is back with new album!

The guys – Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley – just dropped new album No_One Ever Really Dies!

This is the group’s first album since they released Nothing back in 2010.

Back in November, N.E.R.D released their first single off of the album “Lemon” featuring Rihanna.

N.E.R.D‘s new album features tons of other collaborations including songs with Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, and Gucci Mane.

You can download N.E.R.D‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to No_One Ever Dies below!
