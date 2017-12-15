Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 1:26 pm

Niall Horan Calls Hailee Steinfeld 'the Loveliest Person on the Planet'

Niall Horan Calls Hailee Steinfeld 'the Loveliest Person on the Planet'

Niall Horan had the sweetest things to say about his close friend Hailee Steinfeld!

The 24-year-old “Slow Hands” singer shared his thoughts about the actress and singer on her 21st birthday this week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Niall Horan

“Happy birthday to the loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends @haileesteinfeld,” he captioned this photo from the 2017 American Music Awards on Instagram. “Have no idea what the hell is going on in this photo. Love ya hails.”

“I don’t either but it makes me really happy,” Hailee responded. “Thank you niall james.”

Also pictured inside: Niall leaving Bunga Bunga Battersea restaurant on Thursday (December 14) in London, England.
Just Jared on Facebook
niall horan calls hailee steinfeld the loveliest person on the planet2 01
niall horan calls hailee steinfeld the loveliest person on the planet2 02
niall horan calls hailee steinfeld the loveliest person on the planet2 03
niall horan calls hailee steinfeld the loveliest person on the planet2 04
niall horan calls hailee steinfeld the loveliest person on the planet2 05
niall horan calls hailee steinfeld the loveliest person on the planet2 06

Credit: Chris Polk, Instagram; Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty
Posted to: Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr