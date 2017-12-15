Niall Horan Calls Hailee Steinfeld 'the Loveliest Person on the Planet'

Niall Horan had the sweetest things to say about his close friend Hailee Steinfeld!

The 24-year-old “Slow Hands” singer shared his thoughts about the actress and singer on her 21st birthday this week.

“Happy birthday to the loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends @haileesteinfeld,” he captioned this photo from the 2017 American Music Awards on Instagram. “Have no idea what the hell is going on in this photo. Love ya hails.”

“I don’t either but it makes me really happy,” Hailee responded. “Thank you niall james.”

Also pictured inside: Niall leaving Bunga Bunga Battersea restaurant on Thursday (December 14) in London, England.