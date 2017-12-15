Pharrell Williams On N.E.R.D Reuniting: 'I Can't Just Make Things for Myself'

To celebrate the release of N.E.R.D‘s comeback album No_One Every Really Dies, Pharrell Williams made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the LP on Thursday night (December 14)!

“It’s one of those things where it just hits you when it hits you,” the 44-year-old entertainer told Jimmy said of their seven-year hiatus. “I can’t just make things for myself. I’m so much better at working with other people and producing and writing songs for other people because they inspire me. I don’t inspire myself.”

Pharrell was later joined by his N.E.R.D bandmates Chad Hugo and Shay Haley to hit the outdoor stage for a performance of “Lemon” and the Future-assisted “1000.”

No_One Every Really Dies is available now featuring appearances from Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, M.I.A., Ed Sheeran, and more – Stream it here!



Pharrell Williams on N.E.R.D Reuniting

Click inside to watch Pharell and N.E.R.D’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



N.E.R.D – ‘Lemon’ (Jimmy Kimmel Live)



N.E.R.D – ’1000′ (Jimmy Kimmel Live)



Pharrell Williams Doesn’t Play ‘Happy’ for His Triplets



Pharrell Williams’ Bizarre Dressing Room Request