Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 2:18 pm

Pharrell Williams On N.E.R.D Reuniting: 'I Can't Just Make Things for Myself'

Pharrell Williams On N.E.R.D Reuniting: 'I Can't Just Make Things for Myself'

To celebrate the release of N.E.R.D‘s comeback album No_One Every Really Dies, Pharrell Williams made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the LP on Thursday night (December 14)!

“It’s one of those things where it just hits you when it hits you,” the 44-year-old entertainer told Jimmy said of their seven-year hiatus. “I can’t just make things for myself. I’m so much better at working with other people and producing and writing songs for other people because they inspire me. I don’t inspire myself.”

Pharrell was later joined by his N.E.R.D bandmates Chad Hugo and Shay Haley to hit the outdoor stage for a performance of “Lemon” and the Future-assisted “1000.”

No_One Every Really Dies is available now featuring appearances from Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, M.I.A., Ed Sheeran, and more – Stream it here!


Pharrell Williams on N.E.R.D Reuniting

Click inside to watch Pharell and N.E.R.D’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


N.E.R.D – ‘Lemon’ (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

N.E.R.D – ’1000′ (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Pharrell Williams Doesn’t Play ‘Happy’ for His Triplets

Pharrell Williams’ Bizarre Dressing Room Request
Just Jared on Facebook
pharrell williams on n e r d reuniting i cant just make things 01
pharrell williams on n e r d reuniting i cant just make things 02
pharrell williams on n e r d reuniting i cant just make things 03
pharrell williams on n e r d reuniting i cant just make things 04

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Chad Hugo, N.E.R.D, Pharrell Williams, Shay Haley

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr