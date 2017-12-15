Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Responds to Peter Jackson Claiming He Was 'Fed False Information' About Ashley Judd &amp; Mira Sorvino

Harvey Weinstein Responds to Peter Jackson Claiming He Was 'Fed False Information' About Ashley Judd & Mira Sorvino

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 5:57 pm

Phoebe Tonkin Joins 'The Affair' Season 4 for Cole's Storyline

Phoebe Tonkin Joins 'The Affair' Season 4 for Cole's Storyline

Phoebe Tonkin is set to join the upcoming fourth season of Showtime’s The Affair!

The 28-year-old actress, who is best known for her work on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, will play a character involved in Cole’s (Joshua Jackson) storyline.

Amy Irving is set to play “Nan Perino, a sculptress from Morro Bay, Calif., with a ‘mysterious’ connection to Cole’s father,” according to TVLine.

Phoebe is playing “Daphne, Nan’s protégé, who ‘guides’ Cole through his quest for answers.”

The final season of The Originals will return to The CW in 2018!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joshua Jackson, Phoebe Tonkin, Television, The Affair

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr