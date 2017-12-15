Phoebe Tonkin Joins 'The Affair' Season 4 for Cole's Storyline

Phoebe Tonkin is set to join the upcoming fourth season of Showtime’s The Affair!

The 28-year-old actress, who is best known for her work on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, will play a character involved in Cole’s (Joshua Jackson) storyline.

Amy Irving is set to play “Nan Perino, a sculptress from Morro Bay, Calif., with a ‘mysterious’ connection to Cole’s father,” according to TVLine.

Phoebe is playing “Daphne, Nan’s protégé, who ‘guides’ Cole through his quest for answers.”

The final season of The Originals will return to The CW in 2018!