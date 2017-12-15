Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2017 at 5:00 pm

'Pitch Perfect 3' Delivers Aca-Mazing Soundtrack - Stream & Download Now!

'Pitch Perfect 3' Delivers Aca-Mazing Soundtrack - Stream & Download Now!

Pitch Perfect 3 just dropped their aca-mazing soundtrack!

The new album features renditions of Daya‘s “Sit Still, Look Pretty”, DNCE‘s “Cake By The Ocean” plus, 17 more songs!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics from Pitch Perfect

In the third film, out NEXT WEEK, after the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth.

But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

Grab the soundtrack on iTunes now and stream below!
