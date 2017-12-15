Prince Harry Hands Out Honors at Sovereign's Parade After Announcing Meghan Markle Wedding Date!

Prince Harry is dapper in his military academy uniform while arriving at The Sovereign’s Parade held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on Friday morning (December 15) in Camberley, England.

The 33-year-old royal stood in for his grandmother, her majesty The Queen Elizabeth, to inspect the parade and give out the honors like Sword of Honor, the Overseas Sword and The Queen’s Medal.

The Sovereign’s Parade takes place at the end of each semester and honors the cadets who are ready to be commissioned as junior officers. The event marks the completion of a year of intensive training for 162 officer cadets from the U.K. and 25 from 20 overseas countries.

