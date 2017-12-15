Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 10:09 am

Prince Harry Hands Out Honors at Sovereign's Parade After Announcing Meghan Markle Wedding Date!

Prince Harry Hands Out Honors at Sovereign's Parade After Announcing Meghan Markle Wedding Date!

Prince Harry is dapper in his military academy uniform while arriving at The Sovereign’s Parade held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on Friday morning (December 15) in Camberley, England.

The 33-year-old royal stood in for his grandmother, her majesty The Queen Elizabeth, to inspect the parade and give out the honors like Sword of Honor, the Overseas Sword and The Queen’s Medal.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Harry

The Sovereign’s Parade takes place at the end of each semester and honors the cadets who are ready to be commissioned as junior officers. The event marks the completion of a year of intensive training for 162 officer cadets from the U.K. and 25 from 20 overseas countries.

Prince Harry and his soon-to-be wife Meghan Markle have officially announced their wedding date – Check it out here!
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 01
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 02
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 03
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 04
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 05
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 06
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 07
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 08
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 09
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 10
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 11
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 12
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 13
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 14
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 15
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 16
prince harry hands out honors at sovereigns parade 17

Credit: Chris Jackson, John Rainford; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr