20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 8:45 am

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

Get ready for the next royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially announced their wedding date!

The two will marry on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace announced on Friday (December 15).

As previously revealed, they will be holding the wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The two recently confirmed their Christmas plans after stepping out for their first official royal public engagement in early December.

The two first announced their engagement in November.

“We’re very excited and delighted for them both and wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time. And for me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop him scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years,” Prince William joked about the exciting news.
