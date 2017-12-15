Top Stories
20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 4:00 am

Priyanka Chopra Bundles Up on 'Quantico' Set in NYC

Priyanka Chopra takes a break in between scenes of filming Quantico on Wednesday afternoon (December 13) in Queens, New York City.

The 35-year-old actress rocked leather pants, a chic black jacket, and gloves while she tried to stay warm during the chilly afternoon.

Priyanka recently took to Instagram to celebrate reaching 20 million followers!

“Thank you @instagram for acknowledging this milestone and the constant love… And to you..my #20million family..much love and gratitude ❤️🎉💋🙏🏼,” Priyanka captioned the below photo.
