Priyanka Chopra Bundles Up on 'Quantico' Set in NYC

Priyanka Chopra takes a break in between scenes of filming Quantico on Wednesday afternoon (December 13) in Queens, New York City.

The 35-year-old actress rocked leather pants, a chic black jacket, and gloves while she tried to stay warm during the chilly afternoon.

Priyanka recently took to Instagram to celebrate reaching 20 million followers!

“Thank you @instagram for acknowledging this milestone and the constant love… And to you..my #20million family..much love and gratitude ❤️🎉💋🙏🏼,” Priyanka captioned the below photo.