'Roseanne' Reveals Return Date - See When the Show Is Coming Back in 2018!

Roseanne is being rebooted – and the premiere date is finally here!

The long-running sitcom will make its highly anticipated return to ABC with nine all-new episodes, beginning with an hour-long premiere on March 27, 2018 at 8 pm ET.

Roseanne will air in its usual time slot – 8-8:30 pm ET – beginning on April 3, 2018.

The upcoming revival features the complete original cast including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf, plus new series regulars and notable returning guest stars. The show promises to explore life, death and everything in between.

Here’s a plot summary of the show’s return: with the inimitable Roseanne at its epicenter, fresh stories that tackle today’s issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that haven’t missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of America’s favorite working-class family.

Guest stars will include Estelle Parsons, Sandra Bernhard, Natalie West, James Pickens, Jr. and Adilah Barnes.

For more, check out the short sneak peek on Roseanne‘s Facebook.