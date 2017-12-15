Top Stories
20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 9:00 am

'Roseanne' Reveals Return Date - See When the Show Is Coming Back in 2018!

'Roseanne' Reveals Return Date - See When the Show Is Coming Back in 2018!

Roseanne is being rebooted – and the premiere date is finally here!

The long-running sitcom will make its highly anticipated return to ABC with nine all-new episodes, beginning with an hour-long premiere on March 27, 2018 at 8 pm ET.

Roseanne will air in its usual time slot – 8-8:30 pm ET – beginning on April 3, 2018.

The upcoming revival features the complete original cast including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf, plus new series regulars and notable returning guest stars. The show promises to explore life, death and everything in between.

Here’s a plot summary of the show’s return: with the inimitable Roseanne at its epicenter, fresh stories that tackle today’s issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that haven’t missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of America’s favorite working-class family.

Guest stars will include Estelle Parsons, Sandra Bernhard, Natalie West, James Pickens, Jr. and Adilah Barnes.

For more, check out the short sneak peek on Roseanne‘s Facebook.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: John Goodman, Roseanne, Roseanne Barr

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr