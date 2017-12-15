Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 11:46 am

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Is on Track to Score the Highest Box Office Opening of 2017!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is already huge – and it just might have the biggest opening of the year!

The movie raked in an impressive $45 million in its Thursday (December 14) previews, proving to be the second-best preview number of all time, only behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The movie is now anticipated to make a domestic debut in the $200 million range, which would make it the strongest opening of 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Force Awakens, released in 2015, went on to earn $247.9 million in its opening weekend, becoming the No. 1 film of all time domestically with $936.7 million.
