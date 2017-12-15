Will Smith Reveals Michael Jordan Is 'Most Competitive' Person on Earth!

Will Smith made a fun appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (December 14) and revealed that his longtime pal Michael Jordan will make even the most mundane activities into a competition.

“It’s like… a competition. Let me tell you, Mike and Tiger [Woods] are the two most competitive people I’ve ever met on Earth,” the 49-year-old actor told Jimmy. “I love being around people with that kind of competitive energy, but like Michael can compete with anything, though. Like if we’re drinking water, Mike will be like ‘I’ll race you!’”

Jimmy then asked, “When you go to dinner with Michael Jordan, is he racing you to pick up the check?” Will quipped: “Nah, yeah, he’s not good at that.”

Will Smith on His Competitive Friend Michael Jordan

