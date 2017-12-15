Fri, 15 December 2017 at 11:25 am
XXXTentacion Sent to Jail & Facing Seven New Felonies
- XXXTentacion was sent straight to jail Friday morning after prosecutors slapped him with seven new charges, all felonies, in his 2016 domestic violence case. – TMZ
- Alessia Cara opens up about her sophomore album. – Just Jared Jr
- Sarah Paulson‘s anecdotes about Rihanna are gold. – Lainey Gossip
- The View went in on Omarosa Manigault. – TooFab
- Cardi B is the best fiancee ever! – MTV
- We never knew this about Queen Elizabeth‘s engagement ring! – Popsugar
