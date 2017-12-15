Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2017 at 9:04 am

Zac Efron, Zendaya, and Hugh Jackman Join James Corden in Epic 'Crosswalk Musical' - Watch Here!

Zac Efron, Zendaya, and Hugh Jackman Join James Corden in Epic 'Crosswalk Musical' - Watch Here!

James Corden brought the circus to the streets of New York with his latest “Crosswalk the Musical” production on last night’s (December 14) episode of The Late Late Show!

The 39-year-old host was joined by stars of the upcoming circus-themed musical The Greatest Showman, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya this time around as they helped stop traffic at 53rd Street and Broadway.

The foursome and their crew of backup dancers and singers performed mash-ups of classic musical tunes from “On the Town,” “Guys and Dolls” and “Fame.”

“That was amazing. It exceeded all of my expectations. That being said, there was a mugging going on that we did absolutely nothing about. Other than that, it was great,” Zendaya joked after one of the performances – Watch the hilarious skit below!


Crosswalk the Musical on Broadway (w/ Hugh Jackman, Zendaya & Zac Efron)
Credit: Timothy Kuratek; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, James Corden, Zac Efron, Zendaya

