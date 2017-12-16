Top Stories
Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 1:11 am

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie is joined by her kids while attending the 2017 U.N. Correspondents Association Awards on Friday night (December 15) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress and activist got all dressed up for the black tie event and her kids looked great in their outfits too!

Angelina was joined by Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and Knox, 9.

The event honored the winners of the 22nd Annual UNCA Awards “for the best print, broadcast and electronic media coverage of the United Nations, U.N. agencies and field operations.”

Angelina was honored with the 2017 UNCA Global Citizen of the Year prize. Watch her speech below!

A post shared by Dena Mekawi (@denamekawi) on

Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 01
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 02
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 03
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 04
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 05
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 06
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 07
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 08
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 09
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 10
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 11
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 12
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 13
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 14
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 15
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 16
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 17
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 18
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 19
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 20
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 21
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 22
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 23
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 24
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 25
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 26
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 27
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 28
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 29
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 30
angelina jolie her kids get dressed up for black tie event 31

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Celebrity Babies, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr