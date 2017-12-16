Top Stories
Sat, 16 December 2017 at 4:30 am

BØRNS Drops New Song 'I Don't Want U Back' from Upcoming Sophomore Album!

BØRNS Drops New Song 'I Don't Want U Back' from Upcoming Sophomore Album!

BØRNS has released his new song “I Don’t Want U Back,” which will be featured on his upcoming sophomore album Blue Madonna.

The 25-year-old singer, whose real name is Garrett Borns, wrote the song with Tommy English, who produced the track.

Blue Madonna is set to be released on January 12 and BØRNS will head on the road for his North American headlining tour just a few days later. A bunch of the dates are already sold out, so get your tickets now if there are any still available.

Get the song now on iTunes and listen below on Spotify.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the song…

Read the lyrics below!
WENN
