Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 4:56 pm

Ben Affleck Stops By a Buddhist Center with Friends

Ben Affleck is in good spirits while stepping out with a friends on Thursday night (December 14) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 45-year-old actor and his pals reportedly stopped by the Against the Stream Buddhist Meditation Society that evening.

Ben has been open about being treated for alcohol addiction and he’s reportedly still in treatment. He first checked himself into rehab back in August 2001.

“He is continuing after care. It is part of his daily regimen,” a source told People this week.

Photos: BackGrid USA
