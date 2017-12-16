Ben Affleck Stops By a Buddhist Center with Friends

Ben Affleck is in good spirits while stepping out with a friends on Thursday night (December 14) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 45-year-old actor and his pals reportedly stopped by the Against the Stream Buddhist Meditation Society that evening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Ben has been open about being treated for alcohol addiction and he’s reportedly still in treatment. He first checked himself into rehab back in August 2001.

“He is continuing after care. It is part of his daily regimen,” a source told People this week.