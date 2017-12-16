Benicio Del Toro Says BB8 Had More Closeups Than Him in 'The Last Jedi'

Benicio Del Toro sits down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (December 15) in New York City.

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor opened up about working on Star Wars: The Last Jedi and what it was like filming with all the robots.

“Most of the creatures are hand-made, they’re there,” Benicio said about not everything being CGI. “They have people that work the creatures so you might be acting with three other individuals.”

He added, “I’ll tell you honestly, BB8 had four close-up takes. I had two.”