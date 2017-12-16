Big Sean & Girlfriend Jhene Aiko Step Out for Sushi Dinner Date
Big Sean and his girlfriend Jhene Aiko kept it festive in red while grabbing dinner together!
The 29-year-old “Bounce Back” rapper and the “While We’re Young” singer, also 29, were spotted enjoying their meal at Matsuhisa on Thursday (December 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Jhene rocked a black crop top, black and red knitted sweater, chestnut-colored velvet pants, black platform boots, and a red purse.
Big Sean wore a red sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, beige sneakers, and a camo-print baseball cap.
ICYMI, check out the tattoo of Big Sean‘s face that Jhene got inked on her arm!
