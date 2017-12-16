Top Stories
Sat, 16 December 2017 at 7:30 am

Broadway's 'Wicked' Pays Homage to 'Star Wars' with Intro Scroll Video!

Broadway's 'Wicked' Pays Homage to 'Star Wars' with Intro Scroll Video!

The Broadway musical Wicked is paying homage to the Star Wars franchise with an intro scroll video, which the show captioned “Wicked: The Last Witch.”

This is of course in reference to the new movie’s title The Last Jedi.

The scroll reads: “Long before Dorothy arrives there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin – smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships… until the world decides to call one ‘good,’ and the other one ‘wicked.’”

Wicked opened on Broadway over 14 years ago, with original cast members Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, and is still selling out today with productions all over the world. Go see it!

Watch the video below!
