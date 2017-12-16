Cardi B Performs a Headlining Show at Foxwoods in Connecticut

Cardi B hits the stage for her headlining show at The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort & Casino on Friday night (December 15) in Mashantucket, Conn.

The 25-year-old rapper took a break from appearing at the holiday shows for various radio stations to entertain her fans at her own show!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

Cardi had a message for her fans that day on Twitter.

“I love my fans but stop pressing me !I look p–sy to you ?😒Just Mack how you Mack .You gone love the shit but ya gotta chill with the pressing. My man neither my momma press me so http://Relax.Love yaa but chill,” she tweeted.