Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 10:19 pm

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Take Daughter Luna to See Big Apple Circus in NYC!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are having a blast while in New York City!

The couple – who are expecting their second child – brought daughter Luna, 1, to see the Big Apple Circus on Saturday afternoon (December 16) at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The Legends were joined by Chrissy‘s mom Vilailuck as they enjoyed their day at the circus.

Earlier this week, John and Chrissy were spotted showing off their super cool street style as they stepped out in NYC.
