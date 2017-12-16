Top Stories
Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 9:58 pm

Christina Aguilera Shows Some Skin as Sexy Cowgirl!

Christina Aguilera Shows Some Skin as Sexy Cowgirl!

Christina Aguilera is showing off her super sexy body!

The 36-year-old entertainer took to Twitter on Saturday (December 16) to share a photo of herself attending a holiday party last night dressed up as sexy cowgirl.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Aguilera

“So much holiday fun last night 🤠🎄💋!” Christina captioned the photo of herself wearing a cowboy hat, bedazzled blazer, and glittering heart-shaped nipple pasty.

Last weekend, Christina was spotted taking her kids to visit Santa Claus at The Grove.

Check out the full length photo below!
Just Jared on Facebook
christina aguilera shows some skin as sexy cowgirl

Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Christina Aguilera

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr