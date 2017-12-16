Christina Aguilera Shows Some Skin as Sexy Cowgirl!

Christina Aguilera is showing off her super sexy body!

The 36-year-old entertainer took to Twitter on Saturday (December 16) to share a photo of herself attending a holiday party last night dressed up as sexy cowgirl.

“So much holiday fun last night 🤠🎄💋!” Christina captioned the photo of herself wearing a cowboy hat, bedazzled blazer, and glittering heart-shaped nipple pasty.

Last weekend, Christina was spotted taking her kids to visit Santa Claus at The Grove.

