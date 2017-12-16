Fans Think Destiny's Child Will Reunite at Coachella 2018!

Fans are buzzing about Destiny’s Child possibly staging a reunion next year at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival!

Beyonce is one of the headliners for the upcoming festival held in California. She canceled on the 2017 festival as she was pregnant with twins.

Earlier this month, one of the group’s original members, LaTavia Roberson, posted a cryptic tweet that said, “I have so much to tell you guys! All I’m allowed to say right now is…never mind.”

Former member LeToya Luckett also posted a throwback photo of the group in October.

Fans now think that Beyonce, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, and the former members will reunite. We’ll just have to wait and see if it pans out!