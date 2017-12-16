Gwyneth Paltrow Signs Books for Fans in Miami

Gwyneth Paltrow signs a copy of one of her books for a fan during an autograph signing on Friday (December 15) at the Goop Gift store in Miami, Fla.

The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress was also joined by Craig Robins, the founder of the Miami Design District, for a tour of the district.

Gwyneth has been in Atlanta working on the upcoming Avengers movie and she posted a photo of herself on FaceTime with her daughter Apple.

“Away from home Avenging (Avengering?) but not missing morning get ready time 💄#🍏,” she captioned the below Instagram pic.