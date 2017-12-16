Top Stories
Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 12:59 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Signs Books for Fans in Miami

Gwyneth Paltrow Signs Books for Fans in Miami

Gwyneth Paltrow signs a copy of one of her books for a fan during an autograph signing on Friday (December 15) at the Goop Gift store in Miami, Fla.

The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress was also joined by Craig Robins, the founder of the Miami Design District, for a tour of the district.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth has been in Atlanta working on the upcoming Avengers movie and she posted a photo of herself on FaceTime with her daughter Apple.

“Away from home Avenging (Avengering?) but not missing morning get ready time 💄#🍏,” she captioned the below Instagram pic.
Just Jared on Facebook
gwyneth paltrow signs books for fans in miami 01
gwyneth paltrow signs books for fans in miami 02
gwyneth paltrow signs books for fans in miami 03
gwyneth paltrow signs books for fans in miami 04
gwyneth paltrow signs books for fans in miami 05

Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com; Photos: BackGrid USA, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr