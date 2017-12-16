Top Stories
Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 2:30 pm

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Jason Priestley is opening up about the time he punched Harvey Weinstein in the face over two decades ago.

The incident came to light after actress Tara Strong questioned on Twitter if Weinstein tried to derail Priestley‘s career in retaliation.

“Heartbreaking….wouldn’t be surprised if this happened to my good friend @Jason_Priestley who punched Weinstein in the face at a club one night,” Tara wrote in response to Mira Sorvino being blacklisted from The Lord of the Rings.

Jason revealed what happened in a series of tweets. The incident took place at Miramax’s Golden Globes party in 1995. Read the tweets below.

Click inside to read the rest of the tweets…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harvey Weinstein, Jason Priestley

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr