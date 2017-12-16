Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Jason Priestley is opening up about the time he punched Harvey Weinstein in the face over two decades ago.

The incident came to light after actress Tara Strong questioned on Twitter if Weinstein tried to derail Priestley‘s career in retaliation.

“Heartbreaking….wouldn’t be surprised if this happened to my good friend @Jason_Priestley who punched Weinstein in the face at a club one night,” Tara wrote in response to Mira Sorvino being blacklisted from The Lord of the Rings.

Jason revealed what happened in a series of tweets. The incident took place at Miramax’s Golden Globes party in 1995. Read the tweets below.

Of course there is more to the story… ‘95 Golden Globes… at the Miramax Party… Harvey told me I had to leave… I was leaving when he grabbed me by the arm and said “ what are you doing?” I said “ you told me leave, I’m leaving” — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) December 15, 2017

Click inside to read the rest of the tweets…