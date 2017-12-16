Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Hold Hands on Shopping Spree

Jeremy Meeks flashes a smile as he and girlfriend Chloe Green do some shopping on Friday afternoon (December 15) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old model, dubbed the “hot felon,” looked cool in a blue sweatshirt and ripped jeans while his 26-year-old girlfriend went chic in a leather jacket over a gray T-shirt and jeans for their afternoon date.

Later that day, Jeremy took to Instagram to share a message to the firefighters fighting the forest fires in California.

“My prayers go out to the families and great firemen and women fighting these fires,” Jeremy wrote.