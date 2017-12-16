Top Stories
Sat, 16 December 2017 at 11:16 pm

Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Hold Hands on Shopping Spree

Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Hold Hands on Shopping Spree

Jeremy Meeks flashes a smile as he and girlfriend Chloe Green do some shopping on Friday afternoon (December 15) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old model, dubbed the “hot felon,” looked cool in a blue sweatshirt and ripped jeans while his 26-year-old girlfriend went chic in a leather jacket over a gray T-shirt and jeans for their afternoon date.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeremy Meeks

Later that day, Jeremy took to Instagram to share a message to the firefighters fighting the forest fires in California.

“My prayers go out to the families and great firemen and women fighting these fires,” Jeremy wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Bauer Griffin
Posted to: Chloe Green, Jeremy Meeks

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr