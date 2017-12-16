Top Stories
Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 11:50 am

Jodie Foster Plays Clarice Starling Again in Funny 'Colbert' Sketch

Jodie Foster Plays Clarice Starling Again in Funny 'Colbert' Sketch

Jodie Foster is reprising her The Silence of the Lambs role for a funny new sketch that aired on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!

Stephen took on the role of Hannibal Lecter in the sketch, which sees Clarice visiting him in jail to ask questions about Robert Mueller‘s probe into Trump‘s ties to Russia.

Lecter asks Clarice to list off the evidence that she has so far.

“The 12 indictments against Manafort and Gates, Flynn pleading guilty of Kremlin intermediaries reaching out to the Trump campaign, unreported meetings with the Russian ambassador, the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and the Russian lawyer, the messages between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks, Trump calling on Russia to find Clinton’s missing emails,” she says.

He replies, “Seriously, you have that already? What do you need me for?”

Watch the full sketch below!


Clarice Probes Hannibal Lecter About Trump’s Russia Ties
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Jodie Foster, Stephen Colbert

