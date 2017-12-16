Top Stories
Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 5:33 pm

Joe Keery Offers to Shave His Head if David Harbour Wins a Golden Globe!

Joe Keery is known for his luscious locks on Stranger Things, but he may be shaving off his hair next year!

The 25-year-old actor, who plays the character Steve, says he will let showrunners The Duffer Brothers shave his head if David Harbour wins at the Golden Globes next month.

David put up a celebratory post on Instagram this week after getting nominated and Joe left a comment saying, “if you win David the Duffer’s get to shave my head.”

The actor is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. He is up against Big Little LiesAlexander Skarsgard, Feud‘s Alfred Molina, Mr. Robot‘s Christian Slater, and Fargo‘s David Thewlis.

We have a feeling fans aren’t going to be happy about this if it happens!
