Karrueche Tran Holds Hands with Rumored Boyfriend Victor Cruz!

It looks like Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz might be Hollywood’s newest couple!

The 29-year-old actress/model and the 31-year-old NFL football player were spotted holding hands and smiling while stepping out on Friday afternoon (December 16) in Hollywood.

Karrueche and Victor spent the day grabbing lunch with a friend before driving off together in Victor‘s car.

This is the first time the couple has been spotted out together.

According TMZ, Karrueche and Victor first sparked romance rumors last month when they were spotted on a lowkey movie date.