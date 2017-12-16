Kate Bosworth is Joined by Husband Michael Polish at Marc Cain Fashion Show

Kate Bosworth cozies up to husband Michael Polish as they arrive at the Marc Cain Fashion Show on Saturday (December 16) in Berlin, Germany.

The 34-year-old actress looked chic in a navy blazer over a navy dress and knee-high boots while her 47-year-old director husband looked handsome in a suit and scarf.

Kate currently stars in the Nat Geo miniseries The Long Road Home alongside Jason Ritter and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The final episode of the miniseries airs on December 19.