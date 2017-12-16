Top Stories
Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 9:35 pm

Kate Bosworth is Joined by Husband Michael Polish at Marc Cain Fashion Show

Kate Bosworth is Joined by Husband Michael Polish at Marc Cain Fashion Show

Kate Bosworth cozies up to husband Michael Polish as they arrive at the Marc Cain Fashion Show on Saturday (December 16) in Berlin, Germany.

The 34-year-old actress looked chic in a navy blazer over a navy dress and knee-high boots while her 47-year-old director husband looked handsome in a suit and scarf.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Bosworth

Kate currently stars in the Nat Geo miniseries The Long Road Home alongside Jason Ritter and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The final episode of the miniseries airs on December 19.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate bosworth is joined by husband michael polish at marc cain fashion show 01
kate bosworth is joined by husband michael polish at marc cain fashion show 02
kate bosworth is joined by husband michael polish at marc cain fashion show 03
kate bosworth is joined by husband michael polish at marc cain fashion show 04
kate bosworth is joined by husband michael polish at marc cain fashion show 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kate Bosworth, Michael Polish

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr