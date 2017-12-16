Top Stories
Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 5:59 pm

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite to Celebrate Son Mason's Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite to Celebrate Son Mason's Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick arrive separately at a bowling alley on Friday afternoon (December 15) in Woodland Hills, Calif.

The 38-year-old TV personality looked chic in an olive blazer and matching leather pants while her 34-year-old ex rocked a bright orange sweatshirt as they arrived at son Mason‘s 8th birthday party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Other guests at the party included Kourtney and Scott‘s two other kids Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, (not pictured) along with Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The following day, Scott was spotted taking Mason to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Los Angeles.

10+ pictures inside of the Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick arriving at the bowling alley…
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian scott disick reunite to celebrate son mason birthday 01
kourtney kardashian scott disick reunite to celebrate son mason birthday 02
kourtney kardashian scott disick reunite to celebrate son mason birthday 03
kourtney kardashian scott disick reunite to celebrate son mason birthday 04
kourtney kardashian scott disick reunite to celebrate son mason birthday 05
kourtney kardashian scott disick reunite to celebrate son mason birthday 06
kourtney kardashian scott disick reunite to celebrate son mason birthday 07
kourtney kardashian scott disick reunite to celebrate son mason birthday 08
kourtney kardashian scott disick reunite to celebrate son mason birthday 09
kourtney kardashian scott disick reunite to celebrate son mason birthday 10

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr