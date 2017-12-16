Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite to Celebrate Son Mason's Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick arrive separately at a bowling alley on Friday afternoon (December 15) in Woodland Hills, Calif.

The 38-year-old TV personality looked chic in an olive blazer and matching leather pants while her 34-year-old ex rocked a bright orange sweatshirt as they arrived at son Mason‘s 8th birthday party.

Other guests at the party included Kourtney and Scott‘s two other kids Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, (not pictured) along with Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The following day, Scott was spotted taking Mason to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Los Angeles.

