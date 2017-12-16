Top Stories
Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 6:00 am

Kumail Nanjiani & Wife Emily Attend Academy Screening of 'Star Wars'

Kumail Nanjiani & Wife Emily Attend Academy Screening of 'Star Wars'

Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon pose for a photo while attending the Academy’s official screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Friday afternoon (December 15) in London, England.

The married couple wrote the critically acclaimed movie The Big Sick about the early years of their relationship. Kumail even played himself in the film, which you can watch now on Amazon Prime Video.

The film received two SAG nominations this week, including one for the cast.

“Thank you so much @SAGawards for these two nominations. To be recognized by our peers is truly special. We’ve all been texting furiously all day. Lot of heart emojis,” Kumail tweeted.
Just Jared on Facebook
kumail nanjiani wife emily star wars 01
kumail nanjiani wife emily star wars 02
kumail nanjiani wife emily star wars 03
kumail nanjiani wife emily star wars 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr