Kumail Nanjiani & Wife Emily Attend Academy Screening of 'Star Wars'

Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon pose for a photo while attending the Academy’s official screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Friday afternoon (December 15) in London, England.

The married couple wrote the critically acclaimed movie The Big Sick about the early years of their relationship. Kumail even played himself in the film, which you can watch now on Amazon Prime Video.

The film received two SAG nominations this week, including one for the cast.

“Thank you so much @SAGawards for these two nominations. To be recognized by our peers is truly special. We’ve all been texting furiously all day. Lot of heart emojis,” Kumail tweeted.