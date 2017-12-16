Margot Robbie Has Never Been More Nervous for Fans to See One of Her Movies!

Margot Robbie is getting Oscar buzz for her work in the movie I, Tonya and she says she has never been more nervous for the world to watch one of her films.

The 27-year-old actress opens up in the latest issue of Stellar magazine. Here’s what she shared:

On being a producer on I, Tonya: “I have never been so nervous for people to see a movie in my entire life. We go all out in this movie. So, are people going to get it? Are they going to respond to it? I mean, is the public going to hate it and the critics love it, or the other way around? Or are they all going to hate it and no-one loves it? The weight has never been on my shoulders in this way. It’s always been shared around. And to be a producer on this [means] I can’t blame anyone else if people don’t like it. I can’t say, ‘The filmmakers made some bad choices!’ Because, well, I was a part of all those choices. If this sucks, it’s my fault in large part.”

On returning to Australia: “Next year’s goal is to be filming something back home in Australia. That’s our goal. We have got a lot of good things in development, amazing Aussie writers and Aussie directors, and that’s what I am most excited about for 2018: coming home.”

