Mario Batali Apologizes for Past Behavior, Shares New Recipe at Same Time

Mario Batali is being criticized for the way he addressed his followers amid allegations of sexual harassment.

The 57-year-old celebrity chef, who was just fired from ABC’s The Chew and suspended from his restaurant empire, apologized to fans for his “past behavior.” But at the same time, he also shared a new recipe.

“As many of you know, this week there has been some news coverage about some of my past behavior,” Batali wrote in the email. “I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team. My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility.”

“Sharing the joys of Italian food, tradition and hospitality with all of you, each week, is an honor and privilege. Without the support of all of you — my fans — I would never have a forum in which to expound on this. I will work every day to regain your respect and trust,” he added.

After signing off, Mario added, “p.s. in case you’re searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite.”