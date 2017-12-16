Nina Agdal Goes Glam for Winter Wonderland Gala in NYC

Nina Agdal looks stunning as she arrives at the 2017 New York Botanical Garden Winter Wonderland Gala on Friday night (December 15) in New York City.

The 25-year-old model was a vision in a white, lace gown while carrying a gold bag for the event.

Proceeds from the event go to supporting the Children’s Education Programs.

Last month, Nina joined tons of her model friends at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

FYI: Nina is wearing an Etro dress.

