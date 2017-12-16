Top Stories
Sat, 16 December 2017 at 10:51 pm

Nina Agdal Goes Glam for Winter Wonderland Gala in NYC

Nina Agdal Goes Glam for Winter Wonderland Gala in NYC

Nina Agdal looks stunning as she arrives at the 2017 New York Botanical Garden Winter Wonderland Gala on Friday night (December 15) in New York City.

The 25-year-old model was a vision in a white, lace gown while carrying a gold bag for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Agdal

Proceeds from the event go to supporting the Children’s Education Programs.

Last month, Nina joined tons of her model friends at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

FYI: Nina is wearing an Etro dress.

10+ pictures inside of Nina Agdal arriving at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
nina agdal goes glam for winter wonderland gala in nyc 01
nina agdal goes glam for winter wonderland gala in nyc 02
nina agdal goes glam for winter wonderland gala in nyc 03
nina agdal goes glam for winter wonderland gala in nyc 04
nina agdal goes glam for winter wonderland gala in nyc 05
nina agdal goes glam for winter wonderland gala in nyc 06
nina agdal goes glam for winter wonderland gala in nyc 07
nina agdal goes glam for winter wonderland gala in nyc 08
nina agdal goes glam for winter wonderland gala in nyc 09
nina agdal goes glam for winter wonderland gala in nyc 10
nina agdal goes glam for winter wonderland gala in nyc 11

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Nina Agdal

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr