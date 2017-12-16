Rose McGowan Slams Meryl Streep & Other Actresses' Plans to Wear Black at Golden Globes

Rose McGowan is slamming the ladies in Hollywood and their plans for an upcoming “silent protest.”

It was recently reported that several actresses plan on wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globes next month as a symbol of protest against harassment in Hollywood.

The 44-year-old actress, who has been one of the outspoken pioneers of the movement against sexual harassment, has taken to Twitter to slam the “silent protest” particularly calling out Meryl Streep for working with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem,” Rose started her tweet.

Rose went on to say that the actresses should wear Marchesa – the fashion line Harvey‘s ex-wife Georgina Chapman founded.

At the moment, it isn’t unclear if Meryl will be wearing black to the awards ceremony – where she is nominated for her role in The Post.