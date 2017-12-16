Ruby Rose Got Her Mom a 'Teacup Pig,' But Now It's Full Size!

Ruby Rose bought her mom what she thought would be a “teacup pig,” but the pig has grown into a full-size one!

The 31-year-old Pitch Perfect 3 actress told the story during her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (December 15) in New York City.

Ruby says that she is frightened now to go home for the holidays as “this pig wants to eat anything under the age of 15,” including her even though she’s not that young!

“My little cubby house that I have at my mum’s house gets smaller each year, and her house gets smaller, and the pig’s house gets bigger,” she joked. “I’m basically sharing a bed with this pig. I love animals but I feel this one could eat me and my whole family.”



Ruby Rose Bought Her Mom a Giant Killer Pig