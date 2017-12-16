Top Stories
Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 8:23 pm

Samira Wiley & Wife Lauren Morelli Couple Up for NAACP Image Awards Luncheon

Samira Wiley is joined by wife Lauren Morelli as they arrive at the NAACP Image Awards Nominees’ Luncheon on Saturday afternoon (December 16) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old actress is nominated this years for her supporting role on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Other stars at the event included Niecy Nash, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, Yvette Nicole Brown, Lonnie Chavis, and Marsai Martin.

FYI: Marsai is wearing an Alice and Olivia dress and Michael Kors shoes. Yvette is wearing a dress by Banana Republic.

Photos: Getty
