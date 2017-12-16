Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals How She & Freddie Prinze Jr. Handle Their Mornings!

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been married to Freddie Prinze Jr. for over 15 years now and they have their morning routines down pat!

The 40-year-old actress opened up to Today about what she and Freddie, 41, do in the mornings to get themselves and their kids ready for the day.

“Usually Freddie and I get up at around the same time. He takes the shower first and I start to get the milks and lunches ready,” she said. “One of us goes down and makes breakfast. The other one helps with uniforms and getting everyone ready… Some mornings we do it together and some mornings we switch.”

“If I’m home, I take the kids to school. I take Charlotte to the bus and I drive Rocky to school. If he goes with Freddie, they go to this cafe and get breakfast burritos,” she added. “Our nighttimes are organized and ritualistic. No phones at the table. If there’s emergency, call us on the house phone. No one calls us on the house phone. Freddie and Charlotte are reading Harry Potter. Reading is always in there. We have 30 minutes of story time.”

Pictured inside: Sarah stopping by the LinkedIn Studios on Friday (December 15) in New York City.