Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Jet Out of Town Together

It looks like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez might be getting ready to spend the holidays together!

The 23-year-old entertainer and 25-year-old “Bad Liar” singer were spotted boarding a private jet together on Saturday afternoon (December 16) at an airport in Van Nuys, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Earlier this week it was reported that Justin is really trying to prove to Selena that he’s a “better boyfriend” now then he was the last time they dated.

30+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arriving at the airport…