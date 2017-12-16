Top Stories
Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 6:30 pm

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Jet Out of Town Together

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Jet Out of Town Together

It looks like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez might be getting ready to spend the holidays together!

The 23-year-old entertainer and 25-year-old “Bad Liar” singer were spotted boarding a private jet together on Saturday afternoon (December 16) at an airport in Van Nuys, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Earlier this week it was reported that Justin is really trying to prove to Selena that he’s a “better boyfriend” now then he was the last time they dated.

30+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arriving at the airport…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

