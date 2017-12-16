Top Stories
Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 9:00 am

Simon Cowell Goes Shirtless at the Beach with Longtime Love Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell Goes Shirtless at the Beach with Longtime Love Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell goes shirtless for his walk along the beach with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman on Thursday (December 14) in Holetown, Barbados.

Lauren wore a plunging green swimsuit while strolling in the sand with Simon, 58. Their son Eric also joined them, though he is not pictured.

Simon is currently on a break after the most recent season of The X Factor in the UK, which wrapped up earlier this month. He was the mentor for the groups category and the group Rak-Su was the winner this season!
Photos: BackGrid USA
