'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Earns Second Biggest Opening Day Ever at U.S. Box Office!

The opening day for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is one for the history books!

The film warned $104.8 million on Friday (December 15) at the domestic box office, which is the second biggest opening day ever behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, according to THR.

The total includes the $45 million earned by the film during Thursday night previews, which was also the second biggest total for previews.

The Force Awakens grossed $119 million on its opening day in 2015, on its way to a record-breaking $247.9 million opening weekend. The Last Jedi is on track to earn around $215 million for the weekend, but that number could still grow.

Only three films have ever crossed $200 million during an opening weekend – The Force Awakens, Jurassic World at $208.8 million, and The Avengers at $207.4 million.