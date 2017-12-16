Top Stories
Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 11:24 am

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Earns Second Biggest Opening Day Ever at U.S. Box Office!

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Earns Second Biggest Opening Day Ever at U.S. Box Office!

The opening day for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is one for the history books!

The film warned $104.8 million on Friday (December 15) at the domestic box office, which is the second biggest opening day ever behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, according to THR.

The total includes the $45 million earned by the film during Thursday night previews, which was also the second biggest total for previews.

The Force Awakens grossed $119 million on its opening day in 2015, on its way to a record-breaking $247.9 million opening weekend. The Last Jedi is on track to earn around $215 million for the weekend, but that number could still grow.

Only three films have ever crossed $200 million during an opening weekend – The Force Awakens, Jurassic World at $208.8 million, and The Avengers at $207.4 million.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney/Lucasfilm
Posted to: Box Office, Movies, Star Wars, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr