Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Taylor Swift Launches 'The Swift Life' App, Reveals Taymojis & Exclusive Content

Taylor Swift Launches 'The Swift Life' App, Reveals Taymojis & Exclusive Content

Taylor Swift has dropped her first app, The Swift Life, and we are so ready for it.

The 28-year-old “Gorgeous” singer made the announcement on Saturday (December 16) via her social media accounts.

“The Swift Life is available for free worldwide in the App Store,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself and her cat Olivia cuddling, along with their animated counterparts. “See you there!”

The app, currently rated 5/5 stars, can be downloaded on iOS devices with some items available for purchase.

Fans can now get complete access into Taylor‘s life, including exclusive photos, videos, Taymojis, and news. Another cool feature is the ability to interact with other Swifties in chat rooms and direct messages.

What are you waiting for?! Download it here.

