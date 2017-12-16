Taylor Swift Launches 'The Swift Life' App, Reveals Taymojis & Exclusive Content

Taylor Swift has dropped her first app, The Swift Life, and we are so ready for it.

The 28-year-old “Gorgeous” singer made the announcement on Saturday (December 16) via her social media accounts.

“The Swift Life is available for free worldwide in the App Store,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself and her cat Olivia cuddling, along with their animated counterparts. “See you there!”

The app, currently rated 5/5 stars, can be downloaded on iOS devices with some items available for purchase.

Fans can now get complete access into Taylor‘s life, including exclusive photos, videos, Taymojis, and news. Another cool feature is the ability to interact with other Swifties in chat rooms and direct messages.

.@taylorswift13's first app has arrived—and it’s only on the App Store. (Early reviews are in: Meredith and Olivia give it two paws up.) …Ready for it? https://t.co/sJBVFNwrSY pic.twitter.com/dtjxNKq0SZ — App Store (@AppStore) December 16, 2017

