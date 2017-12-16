Vanessa Hudgens & Boyfriend Austin Butler Fly Home After Wrapping 'Second Act' in NYC!

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler arrive at LAX Airport after a cross-country flight on Saturday morning (December 16) in Los Angeles.

The couple is back home on the west coast for the holidays after spending time in New York City, where Vanessa filmed her movie Second Act.

“That is a wrap on #secondact with @jlo ❤️❤️ ive had the most incredible time and I’m so excited for you guys to see this movie😝😍😍,” Vanessa posted on Instagram the night before.

Vanessa is starring in the upcoming rom-com with Jennifer Lopez!