Sat, 16 December 2017 at 4:32 pm

Victoria Beckham Has All Four of Her Kids Back Together!

Victoria Beckham Has All Four of Her Kids Back Together!

Brooklyn Beckham has completed his first semester of college and he just arrived home to reunite with his family for the holidays!

Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram account to share a photo of Brooklyn, 18, with his three younger siblings – Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6.

“I’m so happy!!! All my babies together!! @brooklynbeckham is home!! Xx Love u @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harper kisses x,” she captioned the below photo.

All of the family members, including dad David Beckham, have been sharing fun content on their Instagram stories so make sure to check it out!
