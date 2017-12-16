Top Stories
Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 7:03 pm

Zayn Malik Got His Dad's Name Tattooed on His Head

Zayn Malik Got His Dad's Name Tattooed on His Head

Zayn Malik is sporting some fresh new ink!

The 24-year-old “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” crooner’s latest tattoo pays tribute to his dad.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik

It features his dad’s name, Yaser, written vertically in black cursive letters behind his right year.

“Love you,” Zayn captioned the pic he shared on Instagram.

In his 2016 autobiography, Zayn revealed that his dad inspired his song “Intermission: Flower” from his first solo album Mind of Mine.

“My dad’s a hard worker and he has strong values,” Zayn wrote. “He was a personal trainer and is solidly built, and he used to go on at me all the time about being a good student and getting the right education. He wanted the best for me, and I wanted to please him in return.… I wanted to show him, as much as everyone else, that I could do it. ‘Man, I know if Dad was to hear me sing like this,’ I said to [record producer] Malay one time, ‘it would mean everything.’”

Check it out below!

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Credit: Kevork Djansezian; Photos: Getty
Zayn Malik

