Zayn Malik Got His Dad's Name Tattooed on His Head

Zayn Malik is sporting some fresh new ink!

The 24-year-old “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” crooner’s latest tattoo pays tribute to his dad.

It features his dad’s name, Yaser, written vertically in black cursive letters behind his right year.

“Love you,” Zayn captioned the pic he shared on Instagram.

In his 2016 autobiography, Zayn revealed that his dad inspired his song “Intermission: Flower” from his first solo album Mind of Mine.

“My dad’s a hard worker and he has strong values,” Zayn wrote. “He was a personal trainer and is solidly built, and he used to go on at me all the time about being a good student and getting the right education. He wanted the best for me, and I wanted to please him in return.… I wanted to show him, as much as everyone else, that I could do it. ‘Man, I know if Dad was to hear me sing like this,’ I said to [record producer] Malay one time, ‘it would mean everything.’”

