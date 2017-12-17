Kate Hudson Debuts New Blonde Hair, Shares Kiss with Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson is rocking a new ‘do!

The 38-year-old actress was spotted showing off her newly blonde hair while leaving a workout with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa at Circuit Works on Saturday afternoon (December 16) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Hudson

Kate and Danny were spotted sharing a couple cute kisses before they headed off for the rest of the day.

Kate shaved her head back in July for a project she’s working on with Sia and Maddie Ziegler and has been rocking a darker color since then as she grows out her hair again.