Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Mon, 18 December 2017 at 10:28 pm

Addison Agen: 'The Voice' Finale Performances - Watch Now!

Addison Agen: 'The Voice' Finale Performances - Watch Now!

Addison Agen showed off her incredible vocals during the finale of The Voice on Monday night (December 18) in Los Angeles.

The 16-year-old singer is the final contestant left on Adam Levine‘s team and she got to perform with him during the performance episode!

Addison performed three times. She started with a cover of Tim McGraw‘s “Humble and Kind,” then did a duet of “Falling Slowly” from the movie Once with Adam, and then performed her original song “Tennessee Rain.”

If you want Addison to win, make sure to vote!


Addison Agen – Finale: “Humble and Kind”

Click inside to watch the other performances…


Addison Agen and Adam Levine – Finale: “Falling Slowly”

The Voice 2017 Addison Agen – Finale: “Tennessee Rain”
Just Jared on Facebook
addison agen the voice finale performances 01
addison agen the voice finale performances 02
addison agen the voice finale performances 03
addison agen the voice finale performances 04
addison agen the voice finale performances 05
addison agen the voice finale performances 06
addison agen the voice finale performances 07
addison agen the voice finale performances 08
addison agen the voice finale performances 09
addison agen the voice finale performances 10

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Addison Agen, The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr
  • Marjorie


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da56:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleOnlineEasyLifeTechJobsOpportunities/easy/jobs… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da56luuusa