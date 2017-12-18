Addison Agen: 'The Voice' Finale Performances - Watch Now!
Addison Agen showed off her incredible vocals during the finale of The Voice on Monday night (December 18) in Los Angeles.
The 16-year-old singer is the final contestant left on Adam Levine‘s team and she got to perform with him during the performance episode!
Addison performed three times. She started with a cover of Tim McGraw‘s “Humble and Kind,” then did a duet of “Falling Slowly” from the movie Once with Adam, and then performed her original song “Tennessee Rain.”
If you want Addison to win, make sure to vote!
Addison Agen – Finale: “Humble and Kind”
Click inside to watch the other performances…
Addison Agen and Adam Levine – Finale: “Falling Slowly”
The Voice 2017 Addison Agen – Finale: “Tennessee Rain”