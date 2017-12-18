Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' Reaches Billboard Top 10 for First Time!

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 for the first time ever!

The 47-year-old entertainer’s mega-hit Christmas song has finally reached the top 10 since its debut back in 1994.

Earlier this season, the holiday classic leapt from No. 21 to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, matching its all-time high, before finally hitting No. 9 over the weekend.

In recent years, the song’s climbed up the Hot 100 just outside of the Top 10.

Congrats Mariah!